Traveling abroad? No need to wait for 9 months to get jab of COVID-19 precautionary dose

Precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine for those traveling overseas can now be administered at less than 9 months to a minimum interval of 3 months (90 days) from the date of administration of the second dose, announced Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yesterday, relaxing norms for COVID-19 vaccine precaution dose, the Centre on Thursday allowed citizens travelling overseas to get the shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country, sources said.

The Union Health Ministry's decision to relax the norms about the precaution dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

"Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The advisory panel last week had recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the precaution dose of Covid vaccine as required by the country they are travelling to before the mandatory nine-month gap.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:47 PM IST