'Traps people by giving them grains': BJP's Sambit Patra attacks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra | PTI

On Friday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his freebies terming these as bait to trap people for political benefits and asserted that they are different from the Centre's welfare schemes which are aimed at economic empowerment of weaker sections of the society.

"Arvind Kejriwal traps people by giving them grains," Patra alleged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BJP held a press conference at party headquarter in Delhi and the spokesperson was addressing the media.

Freebies are not only meant for the poor but for all, their main purpose is to grab power, said Patra. He went on to add that such schemes are not beneficial for the country in the long run and have only short-term benefits for one person and one political party.

Citing a scheme of the Kejriwal government of providing loans to school students without any guarantee, Patra claimed that out of 89 students who applied in 2021-22, only two were given loans and the maximum loan to a student under this scheme can be Rs 10 lakh.



He said an RTI query now has revealed that more than Rs 19.50 crore from this scheme was spent on publicity and advertisement, while the loan which was given to students at maximum could be Rs 20 lakh.

Modi's remarks on 'revdi' culture last month started a debate on freebies in the country and thereafter, a political slugfest is on between the BJP and the AAP on the issue.

Kejriwal, for his part, has alleged that the BJP-led Centre is "strongly opposing" free facilities to people as it lacks funds to support such welfare measures after waving loans and taxes worth crores of its "super rich friends".

(with inputs from agencies)