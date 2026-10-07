Transformer Blast Near Bengaluru Amazon Office Caught On Dashcam, Pedestrian Injured

A transformer box installed on a footpath outside an Amazon office near Bagalur Cross in northeast Bengaluru exploded on Wednesday morning, injuring a pedestrian. Dramatic CCTV footage of the incident has emerged on social media. The footage shows a man walking on the footpath when the transformer box explodes open, as flames erupt from it. The man, who was at a close distance to the box, collapses on the ground while others run for their lives.

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The incident took place at around 9:49 am outside Gate No. 3 of the Amazon office campus and falls under the jurisdiction of Yelahanka Old Town Police Station.

The injured pedestrian has been identified as Md Afroz. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Mithun Kumar Sated confirmed the incident and said Afroz was safe and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Injured pedestrian in hospital

“This is at Gate No. 3, Amazon office. One Md Afroz is injured within Yelahanka Old Town Police Station limits near Bagalur Cross. He is safe and currently in the hospital,” the DCP said.

The explosion was captured on the dashcam of Arun G, who was passing through the area when the transformer blew up. Recalling the incident, Arun said he could not step out of his vehicle as a large crowd had gathered at the spot and his children were inside the car.

Authorities launch inquiry

The blast triggered concern among people in the area, with police and other authorities launching an inquiry into the incident. Officials are examining the transformer and electrical infrastructure to determine what caused the failure and led to the explosion.