Transformative Portals Unveiled By Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Modernise Media Landscape

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, today launched four transformatory portals that promise to revolutionise the media landscape in India. These initiative is aimed at ensuring ease of doing business by fostering a more conducive business environment for Newspaper publishers and TV channels, enhance transparency and efficiency in government communication, provide easy access to authentic Government videos and create a comprehensive database of Local Cable Operators (LCOs) enabling the Government to streamline regulatory processes in the cable television sector in future.

PIB

Addressing the audience present on the occasion, the Minister remarked that Today, India is viewed as an attractive destination for investment, with global companies eager to establish businesses there. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on transformative governance and economic reforms has greatly improved the ease of doing business in India and added that This has led to increased investment from both existing businesses and new entrepreneurs. The startup ecosystem, in particular, has flourished, with a significant increase in the number of startups and unicorns, he stated.

Elaborating on recognition of Government’s achievements towards improving ease of doing business, Thakur said that these have been recognized globally, as evidenced by its improved rankings in international indices like the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index and the Logistic Performance Index.

He further said that the success of platforms like the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) reflect the government's efforts to create a level playing field for MSMEs and small businesses. He added that Prime Minister Modi's leadership has not only focused on economic reforms but also on fostering a mindset transformation, recognizing entrepreneurs as partners in national development. This approach has led to increased wealth creation, job opportunities, and higher incomes, benefiting the country's overall welfare and development.

PIB

Earlier, Secretary, Ministry of I&B. Sanjay Jaju during his remarks said that these initiatives will help us streamline and increase our engagement with the media. These will foster not just transparency and innovation and help improve the functioning of the departments.

Press Sewa Portal: Streamlining Newspaper Registration The Press Sewa Portal, developed under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 (PRP Act, 2023) by the Press Registrar General of India (PRGI - erstwhile RNI), is a monumental step towards complete automation of the process for newspaper registration and other related processes. This portal, designed under the PRP Act 2023, aims to simplify the cumbersome registration procedures that were prevalent under the colonial PRB Act, 1867.

Key features of the Press Sewa Portal include:

Online Application: Publishers can file applications for title registration online, using Aadhar-based e-signatures.

Probability Meter: Indicates the likelihood of title availability.

Real-time Tracking of applications status: Accessible through an intuitively designed dashboard.

Dedicated DM Module: Enables District Magistrates to manage applications received from publishers in a centralized dashboard.

New Website: Along with the portal, the website offers easy access to relevant information, featuring an AI-based chatbot for user-friendly interactions.

Benefits of Automation: Online services for Title Registration, paperless processes with e-sign facilities, integration of a Direct Payment Gateway, QR code-based digital certificates, module for Press Keepers/owner enabling online intimation about Printing press, efficient tracking of newspaper registration, and quick grievance resolution through a chatbot-based interactive Grievance Resolution Software.

Transparent Empanelment Media Planning and eBilling System: Revolutionizing Media Planning In addition to the Press Sewa Portal, the Ministry is introducing the Transparent Empanelment, Media Planning and eBilling System for Central Bureau of Communication. CBC provides comprehensive 360 degree media and communication solutions to Ministries, Departments, PSUs, and autonomous bodies. The new system of CBC is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in media planning processes, and provide an end-to-end ERP solution for the media industry for doing business in a paperless and faceless environment. Key features include:

Streamlined Empanelment Process: An online system for empanelment of newspaper, periodicals, TV, Radio and digital media to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Automated Media Planning: Enhanced tools and features for online generation of media plans with minimal manual intervention, resulting in drastic reduction in time in preparing the media plan.

Automated Billing: Integration of an eBilling processing system for seamless and transparent bill submission, verification and payment.

Mobile App: A comprehensive mobile app for partners with tamper proof timestamp and geo tagging functionality for organised monitoring.

Reliable and Intelligent Solution: The portal is integrated with latest technology to assist in making real-time analytical reports and enable organisation to take data-driven decisions.

Promoting Ease of Doing Business: The online transparent system ensures faster empanelment, hassle-free business environment, automated compliance and swifter payment thereby significantly increasing the ease of doing business.

Dedicated IVR Helpdesk for Quick Issue Resolution: CBC has established a dedicated IVR support team stationed at CBC with dedicated helpline numbers to provide quick query and issue resolution services for clients and partners.

NaViGate Bharat Portal: National Video Gateway of Bharat

The ‘NaViGate Bharat’ portal i.e., the National Video Gateway of Bharat, developed by the New Media Wing of the Ministry, is a unified bilingual platform which hosts videos on the entire gamut of Government’s development-related and citizen welfare-oriented measures.

‘NaViGate Bharat’ empowers citizens by providing a single platform with an interactive user interface to search, stream, share, and download videos related to various Government schemes, initiatives, and campaigns, with filter-based advanced search option.

The portal eliminates the hassle of searching for official and reliable information from multiple sources, providing a one-stop platform for media and the general public.

‘NaViGate Bharat’ connects the last person standing in the queue with the Government's welfare schemes and measures, ensuring that no one is left behind in understanding the initiatives shaping our nation's future as it moves ahead on the path of becoming a Viksit Bharat.

Key Features of ‘NaViGate Bharat’ Portal:

- Dedicated Pages for Ministries, Sectors, Schemes, Campaigns

NaviGate Bharat offers dedicated pages for Ministries, Sectors, Schemes, and Campaigns. With detailed descriptions for all videos, these pages provide a holistic view of Government initiatives.

- Easy Navigation & Search

Easy access for users to find the videos they are looking for

- Categorization & Tagging

Categories or tags that will allow users to search for videos by topic/keyword

- Seamless Video Playback & Streaming

Video player and Streaming capabilities for seamless viewing experience

- Download & Sharing Options

Users will be allowed to download and share videos with others through social media platforms

- Advanced Search Functionality

Filter-based Advanced Search functionality on the Home page and on each section of the portal

National Register for LCOs: Strengthening Cable Sector National Register for Local Cable Operators (LCOs) is the first step to bring registration of LCOs currently with Post Offices spread across the country under a Centralised Registration System. A web form has been designed to collect information from local cable operators for the purpose of National Register. The National Register for LCOs has also been published online and is being updated regularly. This promises a more organized cable sector with a National Registration Number for an LCO, making it easier to formulate new policies for responsible service and convenience for cable operators. A Centralised portal for online registration is in the process of development. The LCO National Register facility opens new possibilities for the cable sector, aligning with the vision of a developed India.

These initiatives collectively mark a significant leap towards a digitized and modernized media landscape in India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation, transparency, and progress in the media sector.

Background

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 (PRP Act, 2023) revolutionizes the registration process for periodicals, introducing a seamless online system for title allotment and registration without the need for physical submissions. This efficient approach, particularly advantageous for small and medium publishers, eliminates the requirement to file multiple declarations with District Magistrates. Instead, publishers will now submit a single online application through the Press Sewa Portal, streamlining the entire process that previously involved eight steps. Notably, the 2023 act also marks a significant shift towards decriminalization as compared to the stringent provisions of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867. These changes collectively aim to modernize and simplify the registration landscape, fostering an environment conducive to the swift and efficient initiation and running of publications.

The PRP Act has received the Presidential assent in December 2023 and is likely to be notified in near future. The Act will replace the existing PRB Act 1867. Under the act Rregistrar of Newspapers for India office will be replaced by the office of Press Registrar General of India.

Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) is a vital unit within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, established on December 8, 2017, through the amalgamation of the erstwhile Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP), and Song & Drama Division (S&DD).

Headquartered in New Delhi, with its 23 Regional Offices (ROs) and 148 Field Offices (FOs), CBC provides comprehensive communication solutions to Ministries, Departments, PSUs, and autonomous bodies of Government of India, through various media verticals including Print, TV, Radio, Outdoor, Websites, Social Media and Emerging Digital Platforms.

Central Bureau of Communication partners with around 1100 client Ministries/Departments/PSUs/Institutions funded by Central Governments for their 360 degree solutions to their media and communication needs.

More than 7000 publishers (newspapers/periodicals), nearly 551 Television Channels, 388 Private FM channels and around 360 Community Radio Stations are currently empanelled with CBC and do regular business with the Government body.