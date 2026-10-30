Trans Bharat Aviation Chopper Crashes In Uttarakhand's Joshimath: All You Need To Know About The Operator |

A helicopter operated by private aviation company Trans Bharat Aviation crashed into a hillside near Chai village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday afternoon, leaving all six people on board, including the pilot, feared dead.

The chopper was flying from Badrinath to Dehradun when it crashed near the JP Power House around 2:20 pm. The aircraft was carrying five passengers and a pilot. Following the incident, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rushed to the spot. The wreckage of the helicopter was subsequently located.

The district administration confirmed that the aircraft belonged to Trans Bharat Aviation. It was not immediately clear whether the passengers were returning from the Badrinath shrine.

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All About Trans Bharat Aviation?

Trans Bharat Aviation is a private helicopter operator headquartered at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The company was established with the aim of making helicopter travel accessible and providing aviation services across different parts of India.

Over the years, the company has expanded its operations beyond pilgrimage tourism to cater to multiple sectors, including corporate travel, election campaigns, charter services and emergency medical evacuations.

Its services include helicopter connectivity to religious destinations and remote regions, where conventional transportation options may be limited. The company also undertakes special transport and emergency missions.

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Fleet, Capacity And Operations

According to information shared by the company on its website, Trans Bharat Aviation operates a fleet of three Bell 407 helicopters.

The aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce 250-C47B turboshaft engines and have a combined passenger capacity of 18, with each helicopter accommodating six passengers.

The company says its helicopters are equipped with advanced avionics and crash-resistant fuel systems. It also states that its aircraft undergo regular maintenance under DGCA CAR 145-certified maintenance arrangements, along with daily pre-flight inspections.

What Services Does The Company Offer?

Trans Bharat Aviation provides helicopter services across several sectors, with its operations covering:

- Religious tourism: Helicopter services connecting pilgrimage destinations and remote religious sites.

- Charter operations: Private helicopter travel for individuals and groups.

- Corporate travel: Specialised air transportation for business requirements.

- Election campaigns: Helicopter transportation for election-related travel.

- Emergency missions: Support for medical evacuations and other urgent transportation requirements.

The company describes its operations as spanning multiple states, with a focus on providing helicopter connectivity for passengers travelling to destinations that may otherwise be difficult to access.

Note: Fleet specifications, safety features and operational details in this profile are based on information provided by Trans Bharat Aviation and have not been independently verified in connection with the crash.