Train to Vaishno Devi cancelled for November 18 & 21 due to farmers' agitation in Punjab

Owing to the ongoing farmers' agitation in Punjab, Railway has cancelled the operation of the train for Mata Vaishno Devi starting on Monday.

According to official information, train no. 02919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Express and 02920 Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special Express running on November 18 remain cancelled due to farmer agitation.

Train no. 02919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Express and 02920 Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special Express running on November 21 will also be remain cancelled due to farmer agitation.