Tragic Video! Man Holding Child Dies Of Electrocution During Bathukamma Celebrations In Telangana’s Warangal

@TeluguScribe

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life after accidentally coming into contact with live electric wires during the ongoing Bathukamma festival celebrations in Telangana’s Warangal.

The deceased identified as Kadham Yakayya, 45, was holding a child in his arms the moment he touched the electric wires that had been set up as part of the festival decorations. However, the child, miraculously, survived without any injury.

As per reports, Yakayya attempted to walk under the lights, unaware of the presence of exposed electrical wires. The tragic moment was caught on a car’s dash cam, showing how Yakayya unknowingly touched the wires, leading to a fatal electric shock.

Watch the video here:

The footage also showed two men accompanying Yakayya running helter-skelter as they saw him being electrocuted. While they managed to save the child from harm, they were unable to save Yakayya, who died at the scene.

His sudden death has left the entire village in mourning, and his family devastated by the loss.

Yakayya’s family has alleged that the accident was caused by the negligence of the organisers responsible for the festival decorations.

Villagers are now calling for support to be extended to Yakayya’s grieving family, urging authorities to take action against those responsible for the improper installation of electrical equipment.

The Bathukamma festival, which is celebrated with much enthusiasm across Telangana, is a floral festival in honour of Goddess Gauri. The nine-day celebration takes place during Durga Navratri and involves women creating intricate floral arrangements known as Bathukammas, which they carry to water bodies, singing and dancing in praise of the goddess. The festival symbolises the importance of nature, flowers, and the role of women in the cultural fabric of the state.

However, this year’s celebrations were marred by tragedy, turning what was meant to be a joyous occasion into a time of grief.