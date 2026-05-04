Tragic Day In Uttar Pradesh As 10 Killed In 2 Separate Road Accidents Across Districts |

Lucknow: At least ten people were killed in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, including eight in Jalaun district and two in Ambedkarnagar district, officials said.

In Jalaun, eight members of a family died after a car returning from Ayodhya crashed into a vehicle ahead near Jolhupur turn in the Kalpi Kotwali area. The accident occurred around 6 am when the driver allegedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to go out of control and ram into another vehicle.

The impact was severe, killing four people on the spot, while four others succumbed to injuries during treatment. One of the injured, Shivanand, died after being referred from Orai to Kanpur in critical condition.

The victims were residents of Mahroni in Lalitpur district. Shashikant Tiwari had gone to Ayodhya with family members for darshan and was returning when the accident took place.

A total of ten people were travelling in the car, including Shashikant Tiwari, Krishnakant, Deepak Tiwari, Harimohan Tiwari, Bhushan Tiwari, Anshul Tiwari, Swami Prasad Tiwari, Manoj and Deshraj. All are believed to be from the same family.

Rescue efforts were challenging as several passengers were trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Locals and police teams worked together to pull them out, with some victims stuck inside for nearly an hour.

Eyewitnesses also raised concerns over delays at the hospital, alleging that injured persons remained inside the ambulance for around ten minutes due to the absence of ward staff before being shifted to the emergency ward.

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In a separate incident in Ambedkarnagar, two people were killed in a head on collision between two motorcycles near Ashrafpur on the Akbarpur road under Jalalpur Kotwali limits around midnight.

Among the deceased were Aditya and Divyanshu, two brothers from Jainapur village, who were returning from a wedding function. Several others were injured in the accident.

Police said a speeding car also hit people present at the scene and overturned into a ditch, worsening the situation. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Dr Jaiveer Singh said all bodies have been sent for postmortem and efforts are underway to identify two unidentified victims.