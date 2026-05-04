PM Modi To Address BJP Workers At Party Headquarters As NDA Surges In West Bengal, Assam And Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

New Delhi [India], May 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP workers at the party headquarters in the national capital on Monday evening.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived at the party headquarters, where he was greeted by a throng of party workers and supporters over the exemplary poll performance of the BJP-NDA across Assam, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, in a post on X, wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM."

#WATCH | Visuals from the BJP headquarters in Delhi as the party workers celebrate the performance of the party in Assam and West Bengal



PM Narendra Modi is likely to address the party workers here in the evening. pic.twitter.com/v7C3skrlym — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

পশ্চিমবঙ্গে পদ্ম ফুটল !



২০২৬ সালের পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিধানসভা নির্বাচন চিরস্মরণীয় হয়ে থাকবে। জনশক্তি এবং বিজেপির সুশাসনের রাজনীতি জয়যুক্ত হয়েছে। আমি পশ্চিমবঙ্গের প্রতিটি মানুষের প্রতি প্রণত।



জনগণ বিজেপিকে এক অভূতপূর্ব জনাদেশ দিয়েছেন এবং আমি তাঁদের আশ্বস্ত করছি যে আমাদের দল… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

BJP surge in West Bengal

The PM's address comes as the BJP is on track to become the single-largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, crossing the critical halfway mark of 148 seats.

The shift in the state's political landscape, where the BJP has secured 33 seats and is leading in 171 constituencies, marks a significant departure from the dominance of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which currently holds 13 seats and is leading in 70 constituencies, bringing its total to 87 seats.

প্রজন্মের পর প্রজন্মের অগণিত কার্যকর্তার প্রচেষ্টা এবং সংগ্রাম ছাড়া পশ্চিমবঙ্গে বিজেপির এই রেকর্ড জয় সম্ভব হতো না। আমি তাঁদের সকলকে অভিবাদন জানাচ্ছি। বছরের পর বছর ধরে, তাঁরা প্রতিকূল পরিস্থিতির সঙ্গে লড়াই করে, মাঠে নেমে কঠোর পরিশ্রম করেছেন এবং আমাদের উন্নয়নের এজেন্ডার বিষয়ে… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

According to the ECI, high-margin victories were recorded in Medinipur, where Sankar Kumar Guchhait won with 133,041 total votes and a margin of 38,747, and in Asansol Dakshin, where Agnimitra Paul secured the seat with 119,582 votes and a margin of 40,839.

Adhikari expresses confidence

Earlier in the day, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal and a key party candidate, expressed confidence, stating, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats."

In a dig at the TMC's poor showing, Adhikari added, "Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam." He also emphasised the unity of the Hindu vote in favour of PM Modi, stating, "All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government."

He highlighted the dominance of the BJP in Hindu-majority areas, though acknowledging the TMC's stronghold in regions like Malda, Murshidabad, and North Dinajpur, where Congress emerged as the preferred choice.

Performance in Assam and Puducherry

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP continues to dominate, securing 31 seats and leading in 51 constituencies out of 82 contested. In Puducherry, the BJP has won a second consecutive term, further solidifying its presence across India.

This was the first Assembly election in the state with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister, and the party improved its performance compared to the 2021 polls.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy won from the Thattanchavady Assembly seat by a margin of more than 4,000 votes, as per the Election Commission (ECI) trends.

Puducherry will thus witness the return of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by N Rangaswamy, as data from the Election Commission showed the alliance won 9 out of 11 seats in the 30-member Legislative Assembly.

Also Watch:

BJP gains in Kerala

In Kerala, the BJP won from three Assembly constituencies—Nemom, Kazhakoottam, and Chathannoor—as per data from the Election Commission.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)