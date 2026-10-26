Tragic! Boy Crushed To Death By Tractor-Trolley Near Temple In Himachal's Una - VIDEO

A young boy was killed after being hit by a tractor-trolley near the Nau Gajja Peer temple in Sanoli village of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Sunday evening. Police have registered a case against the tractor driver for allegedly causing the fatal accident through negligent driving.

The deceased was identified as Rajdeep Singh, son of Davinder Singh, a resident of Sanoli village. A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced on social media.

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Tractor-trolley allegedly hits child

According to a complaint filed by local resident Navjot Singh, he was near the temple on Sunday evening when Kuldeep Singh, also known as Laddi, arrived in a tractor and attempted to reverse it into the temple premises.

Rajdeep was playing inside the temple at the time. As the child was coming out through the gate, the driver allegedly turned the tractor without checking behind him, causing the trolley to hit the boy and leave him critically injured.

The child’s family rushed him to Civil Hospital in Nangal, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police register case against driver

Following the incident, a team from the Santoshgarh police post reached the hospital and took custody of the body for legal formalities. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Una Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath confirmed that a case had been registered against the accused driver at Sadar Una police station based on Navjot Singh’s statement.