Tragic! At least 20 Feared Dead In Head-On Collision Between Traveller & Container Truck In Assam's Kaziranga - VIDEO

At least 20 people are feared dead and several others injured after a mini bus carrying students collided head-on with a container truck at Rongajan in Assam's Kaziranga National Park area in Golaghat district on Friday.

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The vehicle, a Force Traveller, was reportedly carrying more than 35 passengers, including students from Kaziranga High School, and was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon when the accident occurred. The impact left the Traveller badly mangled, with several passengers trapped inside.

Police fear death toll may rise

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told India Today that a preliminary report suggested at least 20 people had died in the accident.

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"We are all at the spot, and bodies are being retrieved from the bus, so the number of deaths is likely to rise," Deka was quoted as saying.

He added that the exact number of passengers travelling in the vehicle was not immediately known.

However, District Commissioner of Golaghat district, Biswajit Phukan, confirmed at least 7 casualties to the news agency ANI.

Speeding suspected in fatal collision

According to Deka, the Traveller was moving at a high speed and had allegedly violated speed restrictions imposed near the national park. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver lost control before crashing into the truck.

Rescue operations underway at accident site

Rescue operations involving police personnel and local residents are underway. The injured were taken to Kohora Model Hospital, while critically injured passengers were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Assam Minister and local MLA Atul Bora also reached the accident site to supervise relief and rescue operations. The casualty figures are yet to be officially confirmed.