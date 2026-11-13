Assam Launches ₹500-Crore UNNATI Subsidy Scheme Portal, Offers Up To 50% Capital Support

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | X - @himantabiswa

Guwahati: In a move to strengthen domestic manufacturing and attract fresh industrial capital, the Assam government on Thursday rolled out an online application portal for capital investment subsidies under the UNNATI scheme.

​The digital platform was inaugurated at Janata Bhawan by Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah, who noted that enterprises that finalized their paperwork on or before September 30, 2026, are eligible to submit applications for the financial grant.

​Speaking at the launch, Borah emphasized that opening the portal goes beyond a procedural step. He stated that the initiative demonstrates the state administration's dedication to safeguarding investor confidence, maintaining steady investment inflows, and extending financial backing to motivate a wider base of entrepreneurs and businesses.

​Backed by a Rs 500 crore allocation from the state government, the program offers capital investment subsidies covering up to 30 percent for qualifying manufacturing units situated in Zone A, and up to 50 percent for those operating in Zone B.

​Reflecting on the background of the initiative, Borah explained that the Central government originally rolled out the UNNATI scheme in 2024 to accelerate manufacturing and industrial expansion across the Northeast. Out of an initial regional budget of Rs 10,000 crore, Assam was allotted Rs 2,400 crore.

According to the minister, overwhelming interest from local entrepreneurs quickly depleted the state's dedicated share.

​To meet the surging demand, the state tapped into a separate Rs 3,894 crore common pool designated for the entire Northeast under the central program. By securing grants on a first-come, first-served basis from this shared fund, Assam successfully drew approximately Rs 6,500 crore in total central assistance, Borah noted.

​To keep this industrial momentum alive without interruption, the state government formulated the Assam State Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme for UNNATI-eligible manufacturing units, 2026. This newly launched state-level program is designed to bridge the funding gap for qualifying enterprises and build upon the investment surge sparked by the Centre's original scheme.

Borah said that more than three lakh crore investment has come into Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma after Advantage 2.0.

Borah said that more big industrial groups are in the process of discussion to set up more industries.