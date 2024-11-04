Tragic! 4-Year-Old Boy Chokes To Death After Candy Sticks In His Throat In UP's Kanpur; Visuals Surface

Child Dies After Candy Sticks In His Throat. | X

Kanpur: Parents nowadays must be aware of what their kids are consuming. They should take special care and keep proper track of what their child is consuming, even chocolates cannot be trusted nowadays as many incidents of insects being found in packed food such as chocolates and biscuits have come to the fore in the recent past. In a tragic incident, a 4-year-old boy died after a toffee got stuck in his throat in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Sunday (November 3) evening in Barra Jarauli Phase-1 which falls under the Barra Police Station area. There are reports that the child was eating Frootola candy which is an eye-shaped sticky toffee which got stuck in his throat. The kid reportedly bought the candy from a nearby shop which got stuck in his throat.

His mother who has been identified as Sonalika gave water to the child, due to which the candy slipped further down his throat. This made breathing more difficult for the child. The family members of the child rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctors were not able to remove the toffee from his throat. The family have complained that they were unable to find doctors as they were on leave due to Diwali.

They rushed him to around three to four hospitals, however, they were not able to provide treatment to the kid. The child was choked to death as the candy got stuck in his throat. The child tragically lost his life after struggling for around three hours. The family members of the deceased child are demanding action against the toffee manufacturer.

The shopkeeper from whom the child purchased the candy has reportedly shut the shop and fled. The police have initiated a search operation to nab the shopkeeper. However, the family members are demanding the food department to investigate the case and file a case against the manufacturing company.

The police arrived on the spot and took the dead body of the child into their custody. The family members refused to sent the dead body for post-mortem demanding action in connection with the matter. However, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.