Tragic: 16-Yr-Old Student Dies Of Suicide In UP's Lucknow 1 Day Before Board Exam For Class 10

Suicide | Representative Image

Lucknow: A young student was found dead at her residence in the Para area of Lucknow on Tuesday. Her relatives said that despite efforts to save her, she was declared brought dead at the KGMU Trauma Centre.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police Vishwajeet Srivastava, the incident came to light when the victim's mother, who is the principal in the same school where her daughter studied, returned home in the evening to find her daughter unconscious. With the help of neighbours, she rushed the girl to a nearby private hospital before transferring her to KGMU. Srivastava said that the girl's father is a bishop.

The father expressed his disbelief, describing his daughter as a brilliant student excelling not only academically but also in extracurricular activities. The police further disclosed that the deceased girl was an accomplished swimmer and displayed remarkable prowess in various sports. "We are investigating what made the girl take this drastic step," said the police official.