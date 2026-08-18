Tragic! 12-Year-Old Schoolboy Dies After Pillar Of Nandini Dairy Building Falls On Him In Karnataka's Tumakuru

A schoolboy was killed after a pillar of a Nandini Dairy building collapsed and fell on him in Biligihalli village of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. The incident took place in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk when the boy was playing near the dairy building, located close to his school.

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The deceased was identified as Dhanush, a student of the Government Higher Primary School in the village. According to preliminary information, the pillar suddenly collapsed and struck Dhanush on the head, causing severe injuries. He died on the spot.

The incident triggered outrage among villagers, who questioned the safety and construction standards of the dairy building. Some residents alleged that poor-quality construction work had contributed to the collapse and held engineers associated with the dairy responsible for the tragedy.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Handanakere Police Station. Police are expected to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the collapse and determine whether any negligence or construction-related lapses contributed to the boy’s death.