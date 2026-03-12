 Tragedy In Raipur: 39-Year-Old IAF Wing Commander Dies By Suicide At Home; Investigation Underway
Raipur: Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, an Indian Air Force officer involved in anti-Naxal operations, was found dead by hanging at his Raipur residence. His wife works in IT, and the couple reportedly had frequent disputes. No suicide note was found, and police are investigating the personal issues that may have led to his death.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Tragedy In Raipur: 39-Year-Old IAF Wing Commander Dies By Suicide At Home; Investigation Underway | Representational Image

Raipur: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said.

Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, was posted in tasks related to anti-Naxal operations.

His domestic help found him hanging with a rope from the ceiling fan inside his room at his residence in Vidhayak Colony under the Telibandha police station area on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Wing Commander Yadav's son and daughter were sleeping in another room, he said.

The officer's wife, who previously served in the IAF, now works in the IT sector in Bengaluru. The couple had a love marriage in 2014, the official said.

According to preliminary information, the couple reportedly had frequent disputes, and personal issues may have prompted him to end his life, the official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and further investigation was underway to ascertain the trigger behind the extreme step, he added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

