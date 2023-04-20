Tragedy in Poonch: Indian Army confirms 'vehicle was fired on by unidentified terrorists', 5 jawans martyred

On Thursday, an Army vehicle travelling Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by unidentified terrorists. The vehicle caught fire, likely due to the use of grenades by the terrorists, informed the Indian Army.
Tragically, the attack claimed the lives of five personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles Unit, which was deployed for counter-terrorist operations in the area. The soldiers were unable to escape the burning vehicle and succumbed to their injuries, further informed Army.
Another soldier who was seriously injured in the attack was immediately evacuated to the Army Hospital at Rajouri for treatment. The search operation for the perpetrators is currently ongoing.
