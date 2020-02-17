Traditional entrepreneurs working to make Uttar Pradesh 1 trillion dollar economy: Yogi Adityanath

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said traditional entrepreneurs are committed to working towards making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy.

"The state government had started an innovative scheme called One District-One Product (ODOP) in 2018 to support traditional entrepreneurs. While Prime Minister is working towards making India a 5 trillion dollar economy, our traditional entrepreneurs are committed to working towards making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy," said Adityanath addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek'.

In this programme, along with loan disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore, a tool kit was also distributed to 5,000 entrepreneurs.