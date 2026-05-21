Trademark Applications Filed For ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ After Viral CJI Remarks

Two trademark applications have been submitted for “Cockroach Janta Party,” the political-themed social media movement that gained traction following remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a recent Supreme Court hearing.

The applications were filed shortly after the X account linked to the movement was withheld in India following a legal demand from the Centre. Records available on the Trade Marks Registry portal show that two separate applications were submitted under Class 45, which relates to legal and personal services.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One application for the wordmark “COCKROACH JANTA PARTY” was filed by Azim Adambhai Jam, while another for “Cockroach Janta Party” was submitted by Akhand Swaroop. Both applications are currently marked as “Formalities Chk Pass.”

The phrase went viral after the Chief Justice compared some unemployed youth engaging in activism through media, social media and RTI platforms to “cockroaches.” He later clarified that the remarks were aimed at individuals entering professions using fake degrees.

Political communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke subsequently launched social media pages under the same name, which rapidly gained millions of followers. The hashtag #CockroachJanataParty also trended widely online.