Toycathon 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia team designs a mathematical board game for 12-yr-olds and above, wins competition

A team of three students from, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) college's Department of Civil Engineering won the Toycathon 2021 competition by designing a mathematical board game for children over the age of 12, according to reports from NDTV.

'Team ‘Evident’ led by Sarthak Kumar along with members Nikhil Yadav and Alziyan Ansari will receive prizes worth Rs 50 lakhs for winning the competition.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar felicitated the winning team and added that the university has been playing an important role in nation building since its inception.

“JMI always promotes innovation and endeavors to bring out the hidden talent of its students to shape them to become successful and responsible citizens,” an official statement said.

Toycathon-2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education along with All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE), Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on January 5, 2021, to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

The event was aimed at boosting the Toy Industry in India and help the country capture a wider share of the toy market.

"Today, we import around 80 per cent of our toys as well. That is, crores of rupees of the country are going out on these. Today, the world wants to understand the present potential of India, the art-culture of India, the society of India in a better way. Our Toys and Gaming Industry can play a big role in this," the Prime Minister had said while addressing participants of Toycathon-2021 via video conferencing earlier last week.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas were shortlisted for the three-day online Toycathon Grand Finale, held between June 22 to June 24. However, after the finale, only 117 ideas were finally selected.

(With inputs from agencies)