e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Toy Train makes a 360 degree turn at Darjeeling's Batasia Loop; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

The Ministry of Railways, Government of India shared a picture of the Batasia Loop in Batasia Loop wherein we can see a beautiful view of train's 360 degree turn. The tweet was captioned to read, "One of the finest engineering feats!"

"Witness the entry & exit of the Batasia Loop, a gigantic railway loop in Darjeeling where the Toy Train makes a 360 Degree turn, descending by about 140ft," the tweet further read in explaining of the mesmerizing visual.

Check here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Heavy snowfall across northern parts of India Watch Video: Heavy snowfall across northern parts of India

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
Advertisement