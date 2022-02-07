Toy Train makes a 360 degree turn at Darjeeling's Batasia Loop; see pics

The Ministry of Railways, Government of India shared a picture of the Batasia Loop in Batasia Loop wherein we can see a beautiful view of train's 360 degree turn. The tweet was captioned to read, "One of the finest engineering feats!"

"Witness the entry & exit of the Batasia Loop, a gigantic railway loop in Darjeeling where the Toy Train makes a 360 Degree turn, descending by about 140ft," the tweet further read in explaining of the mesmerizing visual.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:42 PM IST