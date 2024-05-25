Tourists Swarm Goa Beaches In Summer Heat Prior To The Monsoon Shutdown

Thousands throng Colva beach belt to beat the heat | File

During the height of summer, weeks before the coastal state closes for the monsoon season, tourists from all over the world began to pour into Goa.

Known for its beaches, which range from well-known sections at Baga and Palolem to those in mellow fishing villages like Agonda, the well-liked travel destination is seeing an influx of visitors, particularly from nearby Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Tourism and Managing Director, GTDC, spoke on the monsoon preparedness in the coastal belt and said, "Beach clearing agencies are in place, all the cleaning activities are taking place. Lifeguards are situated in various beaches. A few shacks have already started dismantling. By the end of this month, they are all going to be dismantled."

According to him, the southwest monsoon, which prevents swimming and other activities on the beaches, signals the end of the busiest travel season.

Best Time To Visit Goa

The best time to visit the state is in November through February, when the weather is pleasant, but the off-season months in Goa are typically from June to September, when monsoon occurs.

When To Avoid Visiting Goa

While swimming on Goa's beaches during the monsoon is not advised, you can still make use of the state's national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations. These are the busiest months for trekking, bird watching, and white water rafting.

June through August are the months to avoid if you want a good travel experience, as these months have an average of 20 rainy days per month and extremely heavy rain with less than 4 hours of sunshine per day. Strong winds are associated with torrential rainstorms.

Hidden Gems To Visit In Goa

Although Goa is famous for its beaches, they can get crowded when traveling in peak season. Here are a few underrated places to visit in Goa.

Beaches:

Kakolem Beach, Galgibaga Beach, Hollant Beach, Betul Beach, Cola Beach, Velsao Beach, Arambol Beach, Ashwem Beach, Bogmalo Beach,

Butterfly Beach, Mobor Beach, Cabo De Rama, and Querim (Keri) Beach

Nature Spaces:

Harvalem Falls, Bamanbudo Waterfalls,

Forts And Caves:

Fort Tiracol, Sinquerim Fort, Arvalem Caves, Lamgau Caves, Rivona Caves, Chorla Ghats, Savoi Spice Plantations, Carambolim Lake, Cumbarjua Backwater Canal, Pequeno (Bat) Island, Netraval

Parks And Sanctuaries:

Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary & Mollem National Park, Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Butterfly Conservatory Of Goa, Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary.

Church:

Our Lady of the Mount, and Convent of Santa Monica and The Chapel of The Weeping Cross.