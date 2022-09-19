e-Paper Get App
Tourist from Spain attacked by monkeys at Taj Mahal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
Agra: Several tourists across the globe visit the Taj Mahal and other landscapes of India every year. In a recent incident, a female tourist from Spain suffered monkey bites after being attacked by their troops in the premises of the World wonder.

A video, revealing the incident from Agra, showed the woman getting first aid treatment has surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, she was attacked during her photography attempt. As such incidents seemed to peak the region, the ASI superintendent was quoted in reports for asking employees to carry sticks to scare away the violent creatures and preventing any menace around.

More details awaited.

