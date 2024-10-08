'Tough Taskmaster To Ujjwala Man': Dharmendra Pradhan In Spotlight As BJP Registers Historic Win In Haryana; Here's Why

While there were naysayers galore and even pollsters till a day before the counting of votes gave the BJP no chance at winning, Pradhan proved everyone wrong as his months of hardwork payed off and BJP managed to win Haryana comfortably. | X | ANI

It was June 17, 2024, when BJP president JP Nadda appointed Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tripura MP Biplab Deb as in-charge and co in-charge of assembly elections in Haryana. Right from that day, Dharmendra Pradhan - known for his exceptional organisational skills - started plotting BJP's path back to power in Haryana. The BJP was leading on 50 seats out of the total 90 seats in Haryana and is set to win the state.

Dharmendra Pradhan would himself have agreed that he had a tough job at hand. Perhaps that is what propelled him to work extra harder to ensure that BJP wins a historic third mandate after two full terms in power, something never seen in Haryana before.

While there were naysayers galore and even pollsters till a day before the counting of votes gave the BJP no chance at winning, Pradhan proved everyone wrong as his months of hardwork payed off and BJP managed to win Haryana comfortably. As soon as it became clear that the BJP would win the state and form government in Haryana for the third time, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who donned the role of a strategist and backroom planner was once in spotlight.

Tough Taskmaster To Ujjwala Man

While Dharmendra Pradhan's contribution in ensuring the BJP's victory in Haryana was lauded by political observers, those who have seen his rise in politics are not astonished by it.

Known to be a tough taskmaster, Dharmendra Pradhan is also known as PM Modi's 'Ujjawala Man' as he steered the Modi government’s flagship 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawla Yojana' which provided free cooking gas (LPG) connections to poor women.

Dharmendra Pradhan Posts On X

"Unprecedented victory- historic victory! I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the people of Haryana for creating a new history in Haryana by giving their massive mandate to @BJP4India for the third time and making the lotus bloom. This historic victory is the public's seal of approval on the public welfare policies of the double engine government of BJP under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," Dharmendra Pradhan posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"This magnificent victory is the result of the tireless hard work of each of our workers. This massive mandate shows that the people of Haryana have rejected the casteism, regionalism, nepotism and negative politics of the Congress and have given their full blessings to the politics of 'non-stop development' of the BJP."

"On this victory, many congratulations and best wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, National President Shri @JPNadda Ji, Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji, Haryana BJP President Shri @MohanLal_Badoli Ji and all the workers of @BJP4Haryana for their herculean efforts," read his long post on BJP's historic victory in Haryana.

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday praised the party's success in the Haryana Assembly elections and accepted the people's mandate from the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

He also congratulated BJP leaders and workers for their hard work and expressed gratitude to the public for their support.