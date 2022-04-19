'Touched our hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English': PM Modi as he thanks WHO Director-General Dr Tedros

PM Modi on Tuesday thanked WHO Director-General Dr Tedros and said that he made Indians feel 'Triveni' in a way and touched the hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English.

"I'm grateful to Dr Tedros (WHO-DG) and thank him on behalf of every Indian. He made us feel 'Triveni' in a way and touched our hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

He laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, he dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022