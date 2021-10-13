e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:56 PM IST

Top Jaish commander Sham Sofi killed in an encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations
FPJ Web Desk
JeM commander Sham Sofi | Photo: Twitter Image

Sham Sofi, a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander was killed by the security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, the police sources confirmed.

The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the Tral area of Avantipura, in South Kashmir's Pulwama district where an encounter broke out between security forces and militants and a top Jaish commander was gunned down by security personnel.

"Top JeM Commander #terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral #Encounter," the IGP Vijay Kumar said on Kashmir Zone Police's Twitter handle.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in the Shopian district.

Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from soucrces)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:56 PM IST
