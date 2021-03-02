Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea case on March 9

A Delhi court on Tuesday gave time to the Delhi Police to file a reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Nikita Jacob, a co-accused along with Disha Ravi for allegedly being involved in the sharing of a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.
Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana allowed the police plea to grant it time till March 9 after the public prosecutor said the agency needed time to file a detailed reply to Jacob's plea.
The court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, on March 9.
During the brief hearing held through video conferencing, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jacob, said she wanted to argue on her plea as a stand-alone case and not with Muluk's. The court said she could argue on March 9.
Jacob had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks, so that the accused could approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged.
The court on February 25 granted protection from arrest to Muluk till March 9. Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail from the Aurangabad bench on February 16 for 10 days. He approached the Delhi court on February 23.
The Delhi Police are probing the toolkit case against Jacob, "climate activist" Disha Ravi, and others. Last week, the court granted bail to Disha.
Disha was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. She was granted bail by the Delhi court on February 23.
(With inputs from agencies)
