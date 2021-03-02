Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea case on March 9

A Delhi court on Tuesday gave time to the Delhi Police to file a reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Nikita Jacob, a co-accused along with Disha Ravi for allegedly being involved in the sharing of a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana allowed the police plea to grant it time till March 9 after the public prosecutor said the agency needed time to file a detailed reply to Jacob's plea.

The court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, on March 9.

During the brief hearing held through video conferencing, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jacob, said she wanted to argue on her plea as a stand-alone case and not with Muluk's. The court said she could argue on March 9.