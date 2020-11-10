Too early to declare Bihar polls winner? Bihar CEO says only 20% of votes counted so far

While the exit polls had projected that the Mahagatbandhan would be at an advantage, the latest numbers projected by the Election Commission of India paint a slightly different image. The ruling NDA in Bihar is ahead of its rivals in more than half of the state's 243 assembly seats, with the BJP appearing set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

As trends from all 243 seats became available at around 12 noon, the NDA constituents were ahead in 125, with BJP candidates leading the table in 72 seats and the JD(U) in only 47. The BJP had contested 110 seats as against the JD(U)'s 115. A party or coalition of parties needs 122 seats for a simple majority -- something that the NDA seems poised to attain. In contrast, the RJD was leading in 65 out of the 144 seats it contested, while the Congress, which had fielded 70 candidates, was ahead in only 21 places. Among other partners of the RJD-led Grand Alliance the CPI-ML was leading in 14, CPI (3) and CPI-M (2).