Bihar Election 2020: JD(U) supporters celebrate as NDA takes lead; Twitter says 'too soon'

While the exit polls and initial counting trends for the Bihar Assembly elections had anticipated that the Mahagathbandhan would have an edge over the ruling NDA, the Election Commission trends at 12:00 am show that the race might be far closer than anticipated.
The NDA has crossed the half-way mark, and is now leading the race in 125 seats. The Mahagathbandhan is not far behind, being ahead on 101 seats. As of 12:00 pm, data available on the website of the Election Commission of India indicates that the NDA leading on 128 seats while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 100 seats.
While the NDA had begun the day in a sombre mood, the changing trends in the count have given the party a boost in confidence. Barely two hours into the counting, party spokesperson KC Tyagi had appeared to concede defeat while interacting with the media. And while he held several tangential factors responsible for the same, the spokesperson didn't not strike an optimistic note. "In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID19 impact," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Now, four hours into the count, there are celebrations breaking out in the JD(U) office. As per The Free Press Journal's Law Kumar Mishra, celebrations have started at the JDU office and party workers can be seen carrying photos of their national president Nitish Kumar. Slogans of "Nitish zindabaad" have begun to ring out.
Virtually too, the news has led to many a jubilant tweet and post, as many laud the potential continuation of the NDA's governance in Bihar. Many however have struck a cautionary note, opining that it is far too early to be so confident. Others still took this as an opportunity to exercise their creative genius, sharing memes, jokes and more.
"
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)