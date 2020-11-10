Bihar Election 2020: JD(U) supporters celebrate as NDA takes lead; Twitter says 'too soon'

While the exit polls and initial counting trends for the Bihar Assembly elections had anticipated that the Mahagathbandhan would have an edge over the ruling NDA, the Election Commission trends at 12:00 am show that the race might be far closer than anticipated.

The NDA has crossed the half-way mark, and is now leading the race in 125 seats. The Mahagathbandhan is not far behind, being ahead on 101 seats. As of 12:00 pm, data available on the website of the Election Commission of India indicates that the NDA leading on 128 seats while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 100 seats.