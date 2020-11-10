Bihar Assembly Poll Results 2020: ECI trends at 12-noon show NDA leading on 128 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 100 seats

The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on Tuesday, leading in 128 of the 243 seats from where trends were available till 12 noon.

As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 12 noon, for 243 of 243 seats-- NDA is leading on 128 seats - BJP 74, JDU 47, Vikassheel Insaan Party 7.

While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 87 seats - RJD 60, Congress 21, Left 19. BSP has a lead on one seat, LJP on five, while AIMIM is ahead on three and independents on six.