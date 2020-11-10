Bihar Assembly Poll Results 2020: ECI trends at 12-noon show NDA leading on 128 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 100 seats

The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on Tuesday, leading in 128 of the 243 seats from where trends were available till 12 noon.
As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 12 noon, for 243 of 243 seats-- NDA is leading on 128 seats - BJP 74, JDU 47, Vikassheel Insaan Party 7.
While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 87 seats - RJD 60, Congress 21, Left 19. BSP has a lead on one seat, LJP on five, while AIMIM is ahead on three and independents on six.
Around 11:00 am, as per the EC trends for 225 of 243 seats -- NDA was leading on 117 seats - BJP 62, JDU 49, Vikassheel Insaan Party 6. Mahagathbandhan was then ahead on 87 seats - RJD 60, Congress 20, Left 17. BSP had a lead on one seat, LJP on five, while AIMIM was ahead on one and independents on four.
Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.
On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).
Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).
Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.
