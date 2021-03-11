'To take credit': Akhilesh Yadav says UP CM Yogi Adityanath is taking selfies at projects launched during his regime

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking selfies at projects he had launched during his tenure as the Chief Minister of the state.
Talking to media persons in Bareilly on Thursday, Yadav took a jibe at the Chief Minister for taking a selfie at a ghat in Chitrakoot. “He (Yogi) is taking selfies at projects my government has launched. At many places, he got the plaques changed to take the credit,” he quipped.
He pointed that they took the credit for the Bareilly Airport whereas the project was launched by his government. “The land was acquired under my regime and the budget for the project was sanctioned by my government,” he fumed.
Akhilesh alleged that the law and order situation has gone from bad to worse and crime against women is on the rise but the Chief Minister is busy taking credit for works done by others. “The only work with police is to arrest political opponents and those speaking against the government,” he added.
“Honest and hard working officers are not allowed to work under the present regime. How will you control law and order and what quality of development can be expected from this government?” he questioned.
