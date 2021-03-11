'To take credit': Akhilesh Yadav says UP CM Yogi Adityanath is taking selfies at projects launched during his regime

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking selfies at projects he had launched during his tenure as the Chief Minister of the state.

Talking to media persons in Bareilly on Thursday, Yadav took a jibe at the Chief Minister for taking a selfie at a ghat in Chitrakoot. “He (Yogi) is taking selfies at projects my government has launched. At many places, he got the plaques changed to take the credit,” he quipped.

He pointed that they took the credit for the Bareilly Airport whereas the project was launched by his government. “The land was acquired under my regime and the budget for the project was sanctioned by my government,” he fumed.