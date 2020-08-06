TN SSLC result 2020: Board result can be declared soon at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10 results 2020 anytime soon.

Although an official confirmation on the release date of results is awaited, as per various media reports, the result for class 10 is expected to release soon.

State education minister KA Sengottaiyan, on August 5, said that all steps are being taken to provide the results of class 10 exams at the earliest.

Once declared, Students who appeared for the class 10 exams held by DGE in 2020 will be able to check their results on www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official website - www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link which reads - 'Tamil Nadu SSLC Result March 2020'

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

In 2019, Tamil Nadu class 10 board results were declared on April 29, but due to the Coronavirus spread, this year evaluation process has got delayed.