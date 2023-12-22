 TN Rains: 696 Pregnant Women Moved To Safety In Flood-Hit Tirunelveli District; 142 Delivered Babies In 2 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTN Rains: 696 Pregnant Women Moved To Safety In Flood-Hit Tirunelveli District; 142 Delivered Babies In 2 Days

TN Rains: 696 Pregnant Women Moved To Safety In Flood-Hit Tirunelveli District; 142 Delivered Babies In 2 Days

Nearly 40 lakh people in the Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts have been badly hit by the record rains.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Anushiya Mayil, who was rescued from flood-hit Thoothukudi and had to be airlifted, delivered a healthy baby boy at Madurai Hospital on December 20 | ANI

Tamil Nadu: The Tirunelveli district administration in Tamil Nadu has so far shifted 696 pregnant women to safety as a precaution as the Tirunelveli district continues to remain flooded.

In the last two days, 142 women who were admitted to various hospitals, delivered babies in the last two days, said the District Collector.

Tamil Nadu rain fury

Nearly 40 lakh people in the Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts have been badly hit by the record rains while Srivaikuntam and villages near Tiruchendur suffered great damage due to flooding in Thamirabarani river.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Read Also
TN Rains: 27-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Airlifted From Flood-Hit Thoothukudi Delivers Baby In Madurai...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN Rains: 696 Pregnant Women Moved To Safety In Flood-Hit Tirunelveli District; 142 Delivered Babies...

TN Rains: 696 Pregnant Women Moved To Safety In Flood-Hit Tirunelveli District; 142 Delivered Babies...

J&K: 4 Jawans Martyred In Terrorist Attack On Indian Army Vehicles In Poonch; Visuals Surface

J&K: 4 Jawans Martyred In Terrorist Attack On Indian Army Vehicles In Poonch; Visuals Surface

'Very Confident Of Victory In 2024 Assembly Elections,' PM Modi During FT Interview; Ducks Question...

'Very Confident Of Victory In 2024 Assembly Elections,' PM Modi During FT Interview; Ducks Question...

ISIS Conspiracy Case: Close Aide of Accused Saquib Nachan, Kashif Bellare, Reveals Radicalisation...

ISIS Conspiracy Case: Close Aide of Accused Saquib Nachan, Kashif Bellare, Reveals Radicalisation...

Chhattisgarh Winter Session Day 3: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Emphasizes Modi Ki Guarantee In ₹12.99...

Chhattisgarh Winter Session Day 3: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Emphasizes Modi Ki Guarantee In ₹12.99...