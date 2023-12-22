TN Rains: 696 Pregnant Women Moved To Safety In Flood-Hit Tirunelveli District; 142 Delivered Babies In 2 Days

Anushiya Mayil, who was rescued from flood-hit Thoothukudi and had to be airlifted, delivered a healthy baby boy at Madurai Hospital on December 20 | ANI

Tamil Nadu: The Tirunelveli district administration in Tamil Nadu has so far shifted 696 pregnant women to safety as a precaution as the Tirunelveli district continues to remain flooded.

In the last two days, 142 women who were admitted to various hospitals, delivered babies in the last two days, said the District Collector.

Tamil Nadu rain fury

Nearly 40 lakh people in the Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts have been badly hit by the record rains while Srivaikuntam and villages near Tiruchendur suffered great damage due to flooding in Thamirabarani river.

