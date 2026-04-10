TN Polls 2026: Video Shows Biker Skidding During Vijay’s TVK Rally In Sivaganga, Second Mishap In 2 Days

A bike rider was injured during a roadshow led by Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga on Friday, marking yet another incident amid his ongoing election campaign. The accident, captured on camera, has raised concerns over crowd management during high-energy political rallies.

What Happened During The Roadshow

Visuals from the scene show a van, believed to be part of Vijay’s convoy, moving along a highway while surrounded by a large number of enthusiastic bike riders. Supporters were seen riding dangerously close, cheering and attempting to take selfies.

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Video Captures Chaotic Moments

A video shared by ANI shows youths riding closely behind the moving vehicle, with one rider reportedly attempting a selfie before losing balance and crashing.

Despite the incident, the convoy continued moving, while other bikers carried on following the vehicle.

Second Incident In Two Days

This marks the second such mishap during Vijay’s campaign events.

Earlier this week, at another rally, at least five TVK supporters were injured after their bikes collided while following the procession.

Concerns Over Rally Safety

Back-to-back incidents have sparked concerns about safety protocols during large political roadshows, especially involving two-wheeler supporters riding in close proximity to moving convoys.

Authorities are yet to confirm if any action will be taken or guidelines revised to prevent such accidents.