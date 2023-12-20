TN Floods: More Bodies Found As Waters Recede; Growing Death Toll Triggers Protests Amid Criticism Of Rescue Operations

X

Chennai: More dead bodies were recovered in flood-ravaged Thoothukudi district in south Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as water receded in some places. Sources in the district administration, off the record, said, the toll could touch 20.

People in many parts of Thoothukudi and neighbouring Tirunelveli staged sporadic protests complaining about inadequate rescue and relief measures.

Ironically, Fisheries Minister Anita Radhakrishnan, who hails from the region, himself was rescued on Wednesday after being stranded in his house for three days. However, his name was mentioned in a State Government press release among Ministers who were deputed by Chief Minister M K Stalin to oversee relief operations two days ago.

Meanwhile, one Mi-17 V5 and four ALH Dhruv helicopters of the IAF continued operations from Madurai and Thoothukudi. "Flying for more than 25 hours today, the IAF helicopters dropped nearly 24 tonnes of relief material in the affected areas," a Defence Ministry release said.

The IAF has flown more than 48 hours and delivered nearly 35 tonnes of relief material since the beginning of the relief effort.

Operating in inclement weather, IAF helicopters, Mi-17 V5 and ALH have flown more than 20 hrs, air dropped over 10 tons of relief material and evacuated stranded personnel, including woman and child from rooftop / isolated areas. pic.twitter.com/DEz3poVrzh — SAC_IAF (@IafSac) December 19, 2023

Apart from the aircrew flying the helicopters, the mission also includes a team of Garud Commandos who carry out the task of securing the survivors during winch operations. Back at the launch base, a dedicated team of technicians ensures that the helicopters are fully ready and serviceable at all times so that the missions can go through without a hitch.

Rescued woman delivers baby

In a heartwarming incident, A 27-year-old woman Anusuya, who was rescued from the rooftop of a three-storey building, delivered a baby boy at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital on Wednesday. Doctors said the mother and baby were doing fine.

Meanwhile, Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in the Ezhilagam complex in Chennai and held a review meeting regarding rescue and relief measures undertaken in the flood-hit southern regions. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena updated him about relief measures in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and the extent of the damage.

CM to inspect flood-hit regions

The Chief Minister is slated to inspect the flood-hit regions on Thursday.

An inter-ministerial Central team visited the affected regions on Wednesday to assess the damages caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall. Through a video call, Stalin also interacted with flood-affected people housed in relief camps in Thoothukudi, and inquired with them about the food and medical assistance being extended to them. He also held a consultation meeting through video conferencing with the District Collectors of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, along with the Commissioner for Revenue Administration S.K. Prabhakar and Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhoni.