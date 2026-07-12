TMC’s Saugata Roy Opposes Uniform Civil Code, Says It Will Affect Minority Rights | IANS

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Sunday reiterated his party’s opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that it would infringe upon the rights of minority communities. His remarks come on the back of West Bengal government constituting a high-level committee to prepare the draft UCC Bill for the state.

Speaking to IANS, Roy reacted to the state government’s decision to form the panel, saying, “…We oppose the Uniform Civil Code because it will take away the rights of minority communities. Muslims follow Shariat law, while Christians have their own marriage laws, it won’t exist then. We do not support the UCC.”

His remarks came after the West Bengal government constituted a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine a draft Uniform Civil Code for the state.

Earlier on Saturday, the state government announced the formation of a nine-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to review the draft UCC Bill, a move that marks a significant step towards examining the legal framework for implementing a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal.

Apart from Justice Desai, the committee comprises former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy; Resident Commissioner and IAS officer Dushyant Nariala; retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh; Principal Secretary of the Home Department Sanghamitra Ghosh; retired Bangabasi College Associate Professor Dr Ratna Bhattacharya; former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gour Banga Gopal Chandra Mishra; Calcutta High Court advocate Osman Gani Mullick; and former Executive Director of Sambhag Nirmalya Bhattacharyya.

The committee has been tasked with examining the draft Bill and reviewing various legal, administrative and social aspects related to the proposed Uniform Civil Code before making its recommendations to the state government.

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The issue of the UCC has remained politically contentious, with supporters arguing that a common civil code would ensure equality before the law, while several opposition parties have maintained that it could interfere with the personal laws and religious practices of minority communities.

Meanwhile, Roy also reacted to reports of senior TMC leader Anubrata Mandal joining the party’s rebel camp.

Commenting on the development, the TMC MP said, “We will see what he does. Anubrata received a lot of support from Didi, and she stood by him. Now it appears that he has also betrayed the party…”

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