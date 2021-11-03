TMC's Mukul Roy to attend next PAC meeting in West Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: At a time when Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari moved court over disqualification of PAC chairman post of Mukul Roy, Roy on Wednesday visited the Assembly and said he will be present at PAC meeting on November 23.

According to Assembly sources, Roy met Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay and confirmed to him that he will attend the next meeting of PAC.

Notably, ever since the new Assembly session started, Roy had attended only one PAC meeting as the chairman so far and ever since then TMC MLA Tapas Roy presided over the rest of the meetings.

Confirming the Free Press Journal, BJP Chief Whip Manoj Tigga said that no matter what may happen, the saffron camp won’t attend PAC meetings till the chairman post of PAC is given to BJP.

It can be recalled that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had moved Calcutta High Court over implementation of anti-defection law in connection with Mukul Roy’s defection to Trinamool Congress. Another BJP MLA Ambika Roy had moved HC over cancellation of Mukul Roy’s MLA post.

Roy, who defected from BJP to Trinamool Congress, joined Trinamool Congress in the presence of party Supremo Mamata Banerjee, after Trinamool Congress won with a huge majority after the assembly polls under BJP ticket.

PAC chairman’s post is generally held by the Opposition. However, the opposition in West Bengal assembly BJP is disgruntled over not getting the post.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Rajarshi Bharadwaj on September 28 had directed the Speaker to take decision on Mukul Roy’s PAC chairmanship by October 7 following which the Speaker Biman Banerjee moved the Supreme Court.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:12 PM IST