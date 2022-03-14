TMC's Babul Supriyo confident of winning Ballygunge bypoll, says will also visit Asansol

Trinamool on Sunday nominated Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo as its bypoll candidates, the former from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, and the latter from the Ballygunge assembly segment. Both candidates are former central ministers in BJP governments.

Supriyo while speaking to the reporters said that he left BJP after he was ‘forced’ to leave the ministry.

“It was an insult to the Bengalis. The top bosses of BJP don't really think that Bengalis are capable of running an independent ministry. The same was the case with Shatrughan Sinha. We had a talk and I will definitely campaign in Asansol,” said Babul.

Slamming BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, the singer-turned-politician said that he is ‘senior’ than Ghosh in politics.

"The way I got support in Asansol, Ghosh should assure that he should get the same in Kharagpur," said the TMC candidate. "He doesn’t understand anything but comments on everything," Supriyo further said adding that the candidate selection of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ‘perfect’.

It can be recalled that soon after the candidate's names were declared by Mamata, the saffron camp slammed Trinamool Congress for selecting both former BJP leaders

A section of minority community falling under the Ballygunge Assembly constituency had shown their ‘angst’ against Babul Supriyo for becoming their constituency's candidate.

Countering the claims, the former BJP MP said that he will soon hold talks with the community and make them understand that his candidature has been chosen by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted a video where TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari was seen stating ‘Ek Bihari Sho Bimari’ (one Bihari is equivalent to hundred of diseases) and questioned Shatrughan Sinha about his take on the comment.

“My humble question to Bihari Babu Shri @ShatruganSinha Ji, Sir, what do you feel about this disgraceful rant of TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari? Your new party colleague is very transparent about his feelings towards Biharis. His recent speech at the Kolkata International Book Fair,” wrote Adhikari.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022