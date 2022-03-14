West Bengal: TMC and Congress councillors shot dead in Panihati, Jhalda

Kolkata: Two elected councillors of the TMC and Congress were shot dead in separate incidents in Panihati and Jhalda areas of West Bengal on Sunday, police said.

Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, was shot at from a close range by unidentified motorcycle-borne youths while he was visiting a park on North Station Road in Agarpara in the evening, a police officer said.

Police Commissioner (Barrackpore) Manoj Verma said, “We are investigating the matter. We have received some evidence. We are looking into them.”

The footage of the incident shows Dutta getting shot at by the accused from point-blank range.

The councillor sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in the area where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that a police contingent has been deployed as the situation was tense.

In Jhalda Municipality of Purulia district, four-time Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead by unidentified assailants, another police officer said.

The councillor was shot at by three motorcycle-borne youths when he went for a walk near his residence in his ward number two in the evening, he said.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 01:28 PM IST