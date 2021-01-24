TMC will 'take revenge' on 'traitors' who joined BJP, warns Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday said that he will take revenge on the alleged 'traitors' once the party is voted back to power in West Bengal for the third time.

Addressing a public rally at the South 24 Parganas district, Abhishek said that he will take revenge on those who are maligning the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Those who are defecting to the saffron camp for personal benefits are now maligning the TMC. After forming the state government for the third time, I will extract all possible answers from them. The BJP will have to pay for every single one of their false claims,” said Abhishek.

Showing the letter of Sarada Ponzi scam kingpin Sudipto Sen, Abhishek said that it is now a documented fact that Suvendu had profited six crore rupees from the Sarada scam.

“The BJP leaders don’t take names but indirectly call me an extortionist. I am challenging them directly to prove my guilt. All 31 assembly constituencies of South 24 Parganas will be taken over by the TMC,” claimed the TMC MP.

Notably, newly defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has time-and-again slammed the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee by calling him a 'tolabaaj' (extortionist).

Incidentally, Mamata, before coming to power in 2011, had claimed that if voted to power she will curb the alleged 'violence' by the former Left Front Government.

According to political observers such ‘violent calls’ of taking ‘revenge’ can be detrimental to the ruling Trinamool Congress as the BJP always refers to the TMC as playing ‘violent politics in West Bengal’.

Reacting to Abhishek’s public statement, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that Abhishek is trying to turn the faces of the common people just to hide the TMC's ‘failure’.

“Unemployment and health issues are common in the state. The TMC did nothing to curb them. Now Abhishek is trying to change the topic. Who says Rajnath Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son cannot be legislators? As far as Roy and Adhikari are concerned, both were in the TMC when members of their families were given electoral nomination,” mentioned Bhattacharya, rubbishing Abhishek’s claim that the BJP also has a history of "dynasty politics".

Meanwhile, two actors of Bengali cinema -- Koushani Mukherjee and Piya Sengupta -- joined the TMC today, pledging to work under the guidance of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.