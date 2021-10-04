'TMC vows to stand beside farmers': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referring to Lakhimpur Kheri violence said that the BJP claims ‘Ram Rajya’ but actually kills people and doesn’t believe in democracy.

Addressing the people after offering prayers at a temple and a Gurudwara after her landslide victory in the Bhabanipur bypoll, Mamata said that since it is a BJP-ruled state for which CrPc 144 is imposed.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. The BJP government doesn’t believe in democracy, they only want autocracy. Is this ‘Ram rajya’? This is killing a Rajya,” said Mamata.

Mamata also claimed that she is pained by the alleged apathy of BJP towards the farmers.

“The farmers are protesting for so many days but the central government is still casual in dealing with them. TMC vows to stand beside our farmer brethren and we will fight till the last drop of our blood to stand up for their rights,” said the TMC supremo.

Notably, a delegation of a five TMC MPs including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sushmita Dev had visited UP but were not allowed to step out of the airport.

Addressing the media, Dola said that after conducting a ‘barbaric’ act the BJP government through their police is refraining the rival parties from meeting the families of the deceased farmers.

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for imposing CrPc 144.

“When the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was busy with the Bhabanipur bypoll, at least 14 people died in WB after being electrocuted due to the failure of the TMC government. The TMC supremo didn’t show any concern then and now just to be in limelight she is maligning the BJP government,” said Suvendu.

