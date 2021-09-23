TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to visit Goa ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is gearing up for another electoral fight as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to visit Goa with poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) to study the ground reality.

As Trinamool Congress national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had claimed that the TMC will contest in every state where BJP is in power, the TMC is planning to take on the ruling BJP government in Goa, where elections will be held next year.

According to I-PAC sources, Prashant Kishor’s team has been studying the political scenario in Goa for the last few months.

“I-PAC team has been surveying in Goa and many other states for the last couple of months. It is part of Trinamool Congress’ national expansion plan,” sources known to the development told Free Press Journal.

The I-PAC sources also confirmed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee herself will visit Goa soon along with Prashant Kishor to study the ground reality.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress had no presence in Goa so far. The assembly poll which is slated in 2022 in Goa is a 40-seat assembly, which is an even smaller assembly than Tripura.

According to poll analysts even the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is slated to enter the political arena of Goa and also that it will be interesting if the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal make an alliance ahead of the polls.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:50 PM IST