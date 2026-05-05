TMC Starts With A Bang But Ends In A Whimper In Bengal | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal chose Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ended 15 years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule.

The state is ready to see its first BJP government since Independence as till the time of reporting BJP has bagged 208 out of 293 constituencies limiting TMC to only 79 seats.

The Left Front and Congress who secured ‘zero’ in previous elections have won two seats each.

Falta, an Assembly constituency in south 24 Parganas will go for repolling on May 21 and result will be out on May 24.

Several heavyweight TMC leaders and ministers also lost to the saffron camp.

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Ministers like Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Bratya Basu, Sujit Bose, Paresh Chandra Adhikari had lost to the BJP. MMIC Debashish Kumar had also lost to BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta to name a few.

In Nandigram BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had managed to win back the seat by over 9000 votes against TMC’s Pabitra Kar.

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Heavyweight Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also lost his Berhampore seat.

In entire North Bengal and in Purulia, Jhargram, West Burdwan TMC could not manage to win even one seat.

RG Kar Hospital’s rape and murder victim’s mother Ratna Debnath had won from the Panihati constituency.

Notably, in 2021, TMC had won 215 seats while the BJP despite deeper inroads had ended up in bagging only 77 seats.

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Poll analysts had described the win of the saffron camp as ‘people’s support against scams’.

“It looks like women, Muslims and large sections of the Hindu have voted across both rural and urban Bengal for which another change can be seen in Bengal,” mentioned the analysts.

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee who had been in the counting center of Bhabanipur constituency later alleged that TMC’s agents were not allowed inside the counting center.

“I have requested the Election Commission (EC) several times to allow my agents inside the counting center but was of no avail. I was beaten inside and EC is forcibly making BJP win the seats,” claimed Mamata.

On the other hand, saffron camp supporters took to the streets to celebrate their victory.