TMC Star MP Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As Jadavpur MP, Says 'Unhappy With Local leadership'

Mimi Chakraborty, Trinamool MP and actor, resigns from post, says 'unhappy' with party's local leadership. The move comes just a couple of months ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Mimi Chakraborty had won from Jadavpur in the 2019 general election. She has handed over her resignation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence and said that she can’t contest from the Jadavpur constituency.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.