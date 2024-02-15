 TMC Star MP Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As Jadavpur MP, Says 'Unhappy With Local leadership'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTMC Star MP Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As Jadavpur MP, Says 'Unhappy With Local leadership'

TMC Star MP Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As Jadavpur MP, Says 'Unhappy With Local leadership'

Mimi Chakraborty had won from Jadavpur in the 2019 general election

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
TMC Star MP Mimi Chakraborty |

Mimi Chakraborty, Trinamool MP and actor, resigns from post, says 'unhappy' with party's local leadership. The move comes just a couple of months ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Mimi Chakraborty had won from Jadavpur in the 2019 general election. She has handed over her resignation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence and said that she can’t contest from the Jadavpur constituency.

Read Also
Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty slams Emirates Airlines for hair in flight meal:...
article-image

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As TMC MP After Speaking To Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Politics Is Not For Me'

Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As TMC MP After Speaking To Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Politics Is Not For Me'

Sonia Gandhi Will Not Contest In The Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections; Pens Emotional Letter To Rae...

Sonia Gandhi Will Not Contest In The Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections; Pens Emotional Letter To Rae...

Video: Out On Bail, Gangster Lakha Sidhana Advises Farmers To Smear ‘Colgate’ On Face To Reduce...

Video: Out On Bail, Gangster Lakha Sidhana Advises Farmers To Smear ‘Colgate’ On Face To Reduce...

'Falsehood At Its Most Shameful': WB Police Rubbishes BJP's Amit Malviya's Allegation That Women...

'Falsehood At Its Most Shameful': WB Police Rubbishes BJP's Amit Malviya's Allegation That Women...

TMC Star MP Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As Jadavpur MP, Says 'Unhappy With Local leadership'

TMC Star MP Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As Jadavpur MP, Says 'Unhappy With Local leadership'