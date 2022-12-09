e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale gets bail

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale gets bail

A court in Ahmedabad on Thursday granted bail to TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, two days after he was arrested by Gujarat police from Jaipur airport.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 02:08 AM IST
article-image
Saket Gokhale | Twitter
TMC MP Derek O’ Brien taking to Twitter said, “National spokesperson of @AITCofficial the fearless @SaketGokhale has been granted bail mins ago in Ahmedabad. Thank you to the legal team led by @advmajeedmemon ex-Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.”

It may be recalled that Gokhale took to twitter questioning about the expense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat after the Morbi bridge collapse.

After Gokhale’s arrest Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the BJP and termed Gokhale's arrest as 'vindictive' act by the saffron camp.

“Gokhale is a nice and bright person. Just because he said something against the Prime Minister he was arrested by the police. I feel sorry for this and such an act is very vindictive. People also write about me,” said Mamata after offering prayers at Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan on December 6.

