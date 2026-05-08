TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta Slammed Over 'Sabbatical' Post After TMC Defeat In Assembly Elections

TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta is facing criticism on social media over a post in which he said he was “planning a sabbatical for self-development and higher studies” after the TMC’s crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

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Shortly after the West Bengal Assembly election results were announced, Dutta issued a public apology to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for using derogatory language against him, claiming he had been under pressure from the party.

Following that, Dutta shared a post on X that read: “Planning a sabbatical for self-development and higher studies!”

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The post did not go down well with TMC supporters and netizens, who criticised him for allegedly shifting allegiance after the party’s defeat.

Responding to the post, a user named PC wrote, “Knowing what you did, you should be doing penance for a year in Kashi. A sabbatical to Kashi would be a good idea for you to change colours again. IYKYK.”

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“This is not a sabbatical… this is called unemployment. You were with illegitimate power. Now that they are out of power and BJP doesn’t want to touch you with a stick, you are unwanted,” wrote another user.

“No choice, brother. Hopefully, you won’t surrender to the unethical practices of your superiors in the future, as you accepted in your clarification video,” a third user commented.

“Simply say you are jumping ship. But you can’t run away from investigations that are bound to begin. Better not have a red corner notice against yourself,” another user wrote.

“You can’t, dude. There is a lot coming your way. We call it karma, and these days it comes blazing fast,” said another user.