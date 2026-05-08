TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta Slammed Over 'Sabbatical' Post After TMC Defeat In Assembly Elections

TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta is facing criticism on social media over a post in which he said he was “planning a sabbatical for self-development and higher studies” after the TMC’s crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Shortly after the West Bengal Assembly election results were announced, Dutta issued a public apology to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for using derogatory language against him, claiming he had been under pressure from the party.
Following that, Dutta shared a post on X that read: “Planning a sabbatical for self-development and higher studies!”
The post did not go down well with TMC supporters and netizens, who criticised him for allegedly shifting allegiance after the party’s defeat.
Responding to the post, a user named PC wrote, “Knowing what you did, you should be doing penance for a year in Kashi. A sabbatical to Kashi would be a good idea for you to change colours again. IYKYK.”
“This is not a sabbatical… this is called unemployment. You were with illegitimate power. Now that they are out of power and BJP doesn’t want to touch you with a stick, you are unwanted,” wrote another user.
“No choice, brother. Hopefully, you won’t surrender to the unethical practices of your superiors in the future, as you accepted in your clarification video,” a third user commented.
“Simply say you are jumping ship. But you can’t run away from investigations that are bound to begin. Better not have a red corner notice against yourself,” another user wrote.
“You can’t, dude. There is a lot coming your way. We call it karma, and these days it comes blazing fast,” said another user.