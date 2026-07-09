 TMC Spokesperson Nilanjan Das Assaulted By Mob, Collar Grabbed In Viral Video
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TMC Spokesperson Nilanjan Das Assaulted By Mob, Collar Grabbed In Viral Video

A viral video purportedly showed TMC spokesperson and reportedly IT cell head Nilanjan Das being manhandled by a mob while speaking to a reporter. Police later escorted him away from the crowd. The incident comes amid continuing political tensions in West Bengal after the Assembly elections

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 09, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
TMC Spokesperson Nilanjan Das Assaulted By Mob, Collar Grabbed In Viral Video
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Kolkata: Even two months after the West Bengal Assembly election results, attacks on leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) continue.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing a TMC spokesperson being manhandled by a mob. The video has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Das being dragged by a man by his collar while interacting with a reporter. A mob can be seen surrounding him as he cries. Soon, a police personnel can be seen escorting him away from the mob.

Nilanjan Das is reportedly the TMC IT cell head, and many netizens on X accused him of threatening TMC critics with filing FIRs against them.

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Video gains traction online

The video of the assault against him has garnered more than 303.6k views in less than 24 hours on X.

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