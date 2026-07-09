TMC Spokesperson Nilanjan Das Assaulted By Mob, Collar Grabbed In Viral Video

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Kolkata: Even two months after the West Bengal Assembly election results, attacks on leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) continue.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing a TMC spokesperson being manhandled by a mob. The video has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Das being dragged by a man by his collar while interacting with a reporter. A mob can be seen surrounding him as he cries. Soon, a police personnel can be seen escorting him away from the mob.

He is Nilanjan Das.



• TMC IT Cell head.



• Right hand of Mahua Moitra.



• Six months ago, he told me, “My bad time has started.”



• He used to pressure the police to arrest people who were critical of TMC.



• Look at his condition now.



Crying and begging. pic.twitter.com/AjDrzG2bjx — Facts (@BefittingFacts) July 8, 2026

Nilanjan Das is reportedly the TMC IT cell head, and many netizens on X accused him of threatening TMC critics with filing FIRs against them.

Video gains traction online

The video of the assault against him has garnered more than 303.6k views in less than 24 hours on X.