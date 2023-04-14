TMC raises questions to Shah before his visit to Bengal |

Kolkata: A day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal, TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Partha Bhowmick raising few questions said that they on behalf of the people of Bengal would like to raise the same to Shah.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata, both the leaders questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite claiming that the saffron camp does not endorse corruption, how can they keep allegedly a corrupt Leader of Opposition.

Adhikari whitewashed using BJP’s super-effective washing machine

“Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that ‘No corrupt person should be spared, no matter the position or the power they hold.’ But on the other hand, Leader of Opposition in Bengal from BJP Suvendu Adhikari is an accused in an ongoing CBI investigation. When this person was in Trinamool, he was attacked by the BJP and was labeled as the Beacon of Corruption. But the minute he switched to BJP, he was whitewashed using BJP’s super-effective washing machine,” questioned the TMC leaders.

The other question that the Trinamool Congress leaders raised was what action has the Home Minister taken against Howrah riot-accused Sumit Shaw and the BJP leaders seen with him during the recent Ramnavami rally. The TMC also questioned why the central government is not paying the workers working under the 100 Days Work Scheme their dues.

It is pertinent to mention that Shah during his two days visit to the state will address a rally at Suri in Birbhum district and will offer prayers at Dakshineswar temple the next day during Bengal New Year’s celebration.

