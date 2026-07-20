TMC MP Shatabdi Roy Slams Abhishek Banerjee's Resignation Remark, Says 'It's Too Late' | ANI

Kolkata: Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatabdi Roy on Sunday had slammed party’s national secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s comment on ‘resignation’.

“It is too late now. The election results came out on May4 and you should have resigned on the following day. Had you resigned on May 5 then the party would not have broken. The fight of Mamata Banerjee to establish the party would not be in vain,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Notably, on July 18, Banerjee had said that he would resign from the party in an hour if all the rebel MLAs returns to TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s faction.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee faction TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed rebel TMC MPs for being invited to an all-party meeting on the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“The Lok Sabha Speaker has not yet decided on their status. All opposition parties led by the TMC staged a walkout in protest against the Parliamentary Affairs Minister’s decision to invite the NCPI, which is an unrecognised party comprising ‘Traitor’ 20 TMC MPs. The disqualification petitions are still pending. In the website it is still being shown that TMC has 28 MPs,” said Moitra.

Slamming the rebel MPs further, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh also called them ‘traitors’.

“They have won under the TMC symbol and used to roam behind Didi and Abhishek. In 2024 they had won the seats and have term of five years. They are not connected with the state government,” added Ghosh.

Incidentally, the rebel TMC MPs will observe the annual Martyr’s Day on July 21 at Rajghat at the national capital.