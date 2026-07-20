Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session, CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March | AI

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), warning commuters of heavy vehicular movement and restrictions around the Parliament complex.

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements have been made across the New Delhi Range. Commuters have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

Roads likely to witness traffic congestion include Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road, PTI reports.

Alternate routes and traffic diversions

Motorists have been advised to avoid busy junctions and roundabouts such as Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Patel Chowk roundabout, Boota Singh roundabout, Prime Chowk roundabout, GRG roundabout and Jalebi Chowk roundabout.

As alternative routes, commuters can use Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, the Outer Circle in Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RML roundabout, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg.

The traffic police also requested motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed at key intersections.

Security tightened across New Delhi

Sources said security has been stepped up across the New Delhi district ahead of the Parliament session and the CJP march. The Delhi Police have deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricades and intensified vehicle checks at key entry points.

Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, sources said.

A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to maintain law and order during the Parliament session.

"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas," the source said.

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Security has also been enhanced around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations, with rapid response teams positioned to handle any contingency, the source added.

No protests allowed during Parliament session

Police sources said no protests would be permitted in the New Delhi district during the Parliament session.

The heightened security comes after CJP announced its 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday to protest alleged NEET irregularities and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.